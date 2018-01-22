Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out vs. Minnesota

Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This will be Jordan's fifth straight absence as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. It's unclear exactly how much longer Jordan will be held out, but Willie Reed will be expected to start at center again in his absence, while Montrezl Harrell will continue to see an expanded frontcourt role off the bench.