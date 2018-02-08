Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Stays put at trade deadline

Jordan remained with the Clippers following the passing of Thursday's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

One of the bigger names rumored to be on the move in the weeks leading up to the deadline, Jordan ultimately stayed put after the Clippers were unable to find a suitable landing spot for the center. His playing time and fantasy value should thus remain stable for the remainder of the season, though Jordan's outlook in dynasty formats is more muddled given the uncertainty that he'll return to the Clippers in 2018-19. Jordan's contract contains a $24.11 million player option for next season, which the big man could decline in pursuit of a longer-term deal in free agency.