Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Stays put at trade deadline
Jordan remained with the Clippers following the passing of Thursday's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
One of the bigger names rumored to be on the move in the weeks leading up to the deadline, Jordan ultimately stayed put after the Clippers were unable to find a suitable landing spot for the center. His playing time and fantasy value should thus remain stable for the remainder of the season, though Jordan's outlook in dynasty formats is more muddled given the uncertainty that he'll return to the Clippers in 2018-19. Jordan's contract contains a $24.11 million player option for next season, which the big man could decline in pursuit of a longer-term deal in free agency.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 13 boards in win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 19 boards but falls short of double-double•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double in injury return•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...