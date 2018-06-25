Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Still debating future with Clippers
Jordan is yet to decide whether or not he'll opt into his contract for next season, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
Jordan has a $24.1 million player option for 2018-19, which he has until Friday to opt into. The prevailing belief throughout the past year was that Jordan would decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent, but the cap environment this summer is shaping up to be relatively sparse, so it's possible Jordan could take the $24.1 million and re-assess his options in the summer of 2019, when significantly more free agency spending is expected to occur. Regardless, Jordan and the Clippers appear to be in a temporary holding pattern for the next few days as the deadline approaches.
