Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Strong on glass again Friday
Jordan posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 128-117 win over the Suns.
Jordan's line was par for the course, with the exception of a slight drop in shot attempts. His contributions weren't needed on the offensive end as much on a night when several other teammates were blistering hot from the field, but he ripped down double-digit rebounds for the 10th straight contest. Given his unfailing abilities on the glass, Jordan remains an elite source of rebounding production even when his scoring contributions see an occasional downturn.
