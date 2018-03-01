Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Typically dominant on boards in loss
Jordan produced four points (2-4 FG), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.
Jordan was minimally involved on the offensive end for the second straight night, and he's now taken five or fewer shot attempts in three of four games following the All-Star break. However, the veteran is in as fine a form as ever on the glass, with Wednesday's rebound tally representing his 11th in double digits over the last 12 games. That profiles as what has become a typical line for Jordan, although he certainly remains capable of supplementing his elite-level production on the boards with a double-digit scoring total on any given night.
