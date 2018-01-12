Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Uncertain for Saturday
Jordan (ankle) hasn't ruled out playing in Saturday's game against the Kings, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jordan exited Thursday's game -- also against the Kings -- prematurely after spraining his left ankle in the second quarter. Further rest and treatment will give a better indication of his availability for Saturday, but if he does miss his first game of the season, Montrezl Harrell will likely be in line for added minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Out for game Thursday with ankle sprain•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another double-double in victory•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles in win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Continues hot free-throw streak•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Records double-double in loss•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...