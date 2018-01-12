Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Uncertain for Saturday

Jordan (ankle) hasn't ruled out playing in Saturday's game against the Kings, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jordan exited Thursday's game -- also against the Kings -- prematurely after spraining his left ankle in the second quarter. Further rest and treatment will give a better indication of his availability for Saturday, but if he does miss his first game of the season, Montrezl Harrell will likely be in line for added minutes.

