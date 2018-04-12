Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Underwhelming in final game

Jordan tallied just six points (3-3 FG), and nine rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to the Lakers.

Jordan played 22 minutes in the final regular season game for the Clippers, doing little to help his fantasy owners. In a disappointing season for the team, Jordan was reasonably consistent across the 82 games. He increased his rebounds per game but saw a decline in both his scoring and blocked shots. Whether he is still a member of the Clippers next season remains to be seen, however, he should still be a constant double-double threat no matter where he ends up.