Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Underwhelming in final game
Jordan tallied just six points (3-3 FG), and nine rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to the Lakers.
Jordan played 22 minutes in the final regular season game for the Clippers, doing little to help his fantasy owners. In a disappointing season for the team, Jordan was reasonably consistent across the 82 games. He increased his rebounds per game but saw a decline in both his scoring and blocked shots. Whether he is still a member of the Clippers next season remains to be seen, however, he should still be a constant double-double threat no matter where he ends up.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double versus Nuggets•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Musters only eight points in loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles again in win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Hauls in 15 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Massive double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Has quiet double-double in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....