Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics

Jordan (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports reports.

The Clippers had listed Jordan as doubtful coming into Wednesday, but after receiving treatment throughout the day, he apparently feels well enough to make a return to the court. After missing the last five games, the Clippers could take a cautious approach with his playing time Wednesday, which likely makes him a risky DFS play. That said, look for Jordan to take back his typical spot in the starting lineup, which should send Willie Reed back to a bench role. Along with Reed, Montrezl Harrell stands to see decreased minutes with Jordan's return.