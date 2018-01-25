Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics
Jordan (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports reports.
The Clippers had listed Jordan as doubtful coming into Wednesday, but after receiving treatment throughout the day, he apparently feels well enough to make a return to the court. After missing the last five games, the Clippers could take a cautious approach with his playing time Wednesday, which likely makes him a risky DFS play. That said, look for Jordan to take back his typical spot in the starting lineup, which should send Willie Reed back to a bench role. Along with Reed, Montrezl Harrell stands to see decreased minutes with Jordan's return.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Could play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out vs. Minnesota•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Remains out Saturday at Utah•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out Monday and Wednesday•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable for Monday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.