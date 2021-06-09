Cousins posted six points, three rebounds and one block in four minutes during Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Jazz. Coach Tyronn Lue said that he liked what he saw from Cousins and that the center could be used in the series more, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Cousins didn't play at all during the Round 1 series against the Mavericks that went seven games. However, with the Jazz having an elite center in Rudy Gobert and a quality backup in Derrick Favors, Cousins might have more opportunities to be used effectively.