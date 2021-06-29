Cousins tallied 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes off the bench Monday in the Clippers' 116-102 win over the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Cousins had been excluded from the rotation in both of the past two games, but the Clippers added the veteran big man back to the second unit after top center Ivica Zubac (knee) was surprisingly ruled out for Game 5. Efficiency has been an issue all season for Cousins between stops in Houston and LA, but he knocked down more than half his shots Monday while committing no turnovers and only one foul during his time on the court. Despite the solid showing off the bench, Cousins' usage in Wednesday's Game 6 may hinge on the availability of Zubac.