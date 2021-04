Cousins amassed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in eight minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Cousins made his debut for the Clippers and looked decent enough during his time on the floor. What his exact role looks like moving forward remains to be seen but he certainly adds depth to their frontcourt. At this stage, he is simply on a 10-day contract and so his first goal will be to secure a permanent spot on the roster.