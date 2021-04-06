Cousins is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

The Clippers haven't made an official announcement, but Cousins' removal from the report would imply that he'll be available to make his debut Tuesday night. The 30-year-old finalized a 10-day deal with the Clippers over the weekend after parting ways with the Rockets back in mid-February. With Serge Ibaka (back) out indefinitely, the Clippers will likely give Cousins some looks as the backup to Ivica Zubac over the next few games.