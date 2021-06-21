Cousins finished Sunday's Game 1 against Phoenix with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 13 minutes.

Cousins played in the first two games of the Utah series but was a DNP-CD in Games 3 through 6 as the Clippers favored smaller lineups. Facing a new opponent in the West Finals, coach Ty Lue turned back to Cousins for a small role off the bench, and the veteran big man took full advantage of the opportunity, putting up 10 shots and getting to the line three times in his 13 minutes. Given his defensive limitations, it remains to be seen in Cousins will remain in the rotation, but Lue and the Clippers may need the former-All-Star's offensive contributions to help offset the ongoing absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee).