Cousins is questionable for Sunday's game at Oklahoma City with a left foot injury, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
The 30-year-old apparently picked up the injury Friday against Houston when he had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 17 minutes. The Clippers rested several players for that contest, so Cousins will likely have a limited role if available Sunday.
