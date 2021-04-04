Cousins agreed Sunday with the Clippers on a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cousins and the Clippers have been in touch about a potential deal for several days, but the two sides appear to have reached a formal agreement, pending the big man's ability to fully clear the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, Cousins entered the protocol last Tuesday in preparation for signing with LA, so he should be eligible to join the team Monday, assuming he's been testing negative for the virus. He'll likely make his team debut Tuesday against the Trail Blazers if the Clippers are satisfied with where he stands on the conditioning front.