Cousins delivered 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Pelicans.

Cousins secured a deal with the Clippers for the rest of the season earlier Monday, and he celebrated it by posting his first double-double of the campaign. Cousins is not expected to replace Ivica Zubac as the interim starting center while Serge Ibaka (back) is out, but he has been providing solid numbers off the bench -- albeit on a limited role that certainly conspires against his fantasy upside.