Cousins scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 14 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.
Cousins continued to sit in the 14-minute range, as he has played between 13 and 15 minutes in six of his last eight contests. Of late, he's managed to turn that limited opportunity into production by averaging 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks across his last five games. Cousin's role is likely to shrink further once Serge Ibaka (back) is able to return to the floor.
More News
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Records double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Signs with Clips for rest of season•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Signs second 10-day deal•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Can't find consistent rotation spot•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Debuts Tuesday•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Not on injury report•