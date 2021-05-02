Cousins scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 14 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.

Cousins continued to sit in the 14-minute range, as he has played between 13 and 15 minutes in six of his last eight contests. Of late, he's managed to turn that limited opportunity into production by averaging 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks across his last five games. Cousin's role is likely to shrink further once Serge Ibaka (back) is able to return to the floor.