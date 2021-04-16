Cousins signed a second 10-day contract with the Clippers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Cousins appeared in three of six possible games during his first 10-day stint with the Clippers. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.7 minutes. He'll get another shot to prove his worth to the team, but it's a situation that fantasy managers can most likely ignore.
