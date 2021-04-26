Cousins will sign with the Clippers for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Cousins' second 10-day deal is set to expire Monday night, so the Clippers will opt to keep him around for the remainder of the season. With Serge Ibaka (back) still out indefinitely, Cousins has provided valuable minutes at center behind interim starter Ivica Zubac. In Friday's win at Houston, Cousins went for 11 points, eight boards, two assists and a block in just 15 minutes of action.