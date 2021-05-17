Cousins (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The veteran has been added to a long list of scratches for the regular season finale. Serge Ibaka should see an increased role Sunday with Cousins out.
More News
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 16 across 14 minutes•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Records double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Signs with Clips for rest of season•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Signs second 10-day deal•
-
Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Can't find consistent rotation spot•