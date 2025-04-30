Jones (knee) isn't listed on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Thursday's Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Jones seemingly picked up a knee injury late in Game 5, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Thursday. Jones' role has decreased recently, as he played just 14 and 15 minutes over the last two games after averaging 24.3 minutes per game during the regular season.
