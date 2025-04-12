Jones is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Kings on Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones started in the Clippers' last two games, but he'll retreat to the bench Friday due to the return of Norman Powell. Jones has averaged 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals over 22.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings (three starts).