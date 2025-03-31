Jones is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Orlando.
Kawhi Leonard is back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday's loss to Cleveland, pushing Jones back to the second unit. Jones has averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 21.4 minutes through 10 games off the bench this month.
