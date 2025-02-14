Jones is starting Thursday's game against the Jazz, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Jones came off the bench Wednesday but will slot back in with the first unit Thursday due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). The UNLV product is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in his last 10 opportunities as a starter.
