Jones amassed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and four steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-87 loss to the Lakers.

The 15 points led the depleted Clippers' starting five on the night, while the steals and blocks were both season highs for Jones. The veteran forward is seeing a little more usage than usual in the early going, and through four games he's averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and a sizzling 55.6 percent (10-for-28) from long distance.