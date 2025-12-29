Clippers' Derrick Jones: Coming off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction Sunday against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Jones has been sidelined since Nov. 16 due to an MCL sprain, but he will make his return to the lineup in a reserve role Sunday. Not surprisingly, Jones will face a minutes restriction in his return.
