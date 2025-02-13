Jones won't start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Jones will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 13 as the Clippers turn to Kris Dunn in the first unit to counteract the Grizzlies' ball pressure. Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 25.2 minutes per game this season.