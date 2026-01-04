Jones suffered a right knee injury during the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 146-115 loss to the Celtics on Saturday and did not return, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Jones could put barely any weight on his right leg while being helped to the locker room. It's the same knee injury that he suffered against Boston on Nov. 16, which caused him miss 17th straight games. Jones will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but the veteran forward is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Monday's contest against the Warriors. Kobe Sanders and Nicolas Batum would be in line for more minutes off the bench if Jones were to miss time.