Clippers' Derrick Jones: Draws preseason start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Jones will draw the start for the preseason opener, resulting in John Collins being shifted to a bench role. Jones drew starts in 55 of 77 regular-season appearances a season ago and is expected to compete for the final starting spot with Collins as the 2025-26 campaign approaches.
