Jones provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 119-108 victory over the Bulls.

Jones continues to produce on both ends of the floor, scoring double digits for the eighth time in the past nine games. He has also recorded 15 combined steals and blocks in his past three games, flirting with top 20 value during that time. For now, Jones has to be added in all leagues, at least until John Collins (neck) is cleared to return.