Coach Tyronn Lue said postgame that Jones didn't return to Monday's 109-98 win over the Heat due to a hand injury, though Lue added that the forward was available to return and the hand shouldn't be a problem moving forward, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports. He finished the game with nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one assist and one steal across 16 minutes.

Jones exited to the locker room with 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't return. However, Lue relayed that Jones is fine, meaning he should be good to go for Wednesday's matchup versus Brooklyn. The 27-year-old will likely remain with the second unit moving forward, though he could find himself in the starting lineup if Kawhi Leonard is given the day off during the first leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday.