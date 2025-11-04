default-cbs-image
Jones exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent leg injury in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Heat, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jones was unable to finish a lob thrown by Kawhi Leonard and landed awkwardly on his leg before limping to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter. If Jones is unable to return for the second half, John Collins and Nicolas Batum are candidates for increased minutes.

