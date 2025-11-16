Jones was helped to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Celtics, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jaylen Brown crashed into Jones' knee, and he remained on the floor for an extended period before being helped to the locker room. If the 28-year-old forward is unable to return, Nicolas Batum, Kobe Sanders and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.