Jones went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Celtics, Chris reports.

Jones appeared to roll his right ankle in a collision with Payton Pritchard, and the former was helped off the floor and into the locker room without putting much pressure on the affected leg. If Jones doesn't return, he'll finish with 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes. Nicolas Batum and Kris Dunn could see more minutes down the stretch if Jones remains in the locker room.