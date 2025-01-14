Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after Monday's 109-98 win over the Heat that Jones was available to return to the contest after tending to a hand issue in the second half and will be fine moving forward, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Jones tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one assist and one steal across 16 minutes before exiting with 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and heading to the locker room to get his hand checked. Though he went unused for the rest of the contest, Lue relayed that Jones isn't dealing with anything concerning and should be good to go for Wednesday's matchup with Brooklyn. The 27-year-old will likely remain with the second unit moving forward, though he could find himself in the starting lineup if Kawhi Leonard is given the night off Wednesday during the first leg of a back-to-back set.