Jones will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Bucks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Kawhi Leonard set to return from a one-game absence due to injury management, Jones will move back to the bench. Over his last five outings (four starts), the 28-year-old has averaged 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds across 24.0 minutes per contest.

