Jones is in the Clippers' starting five against the Kings on Friday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kobe Sanders was named the starter for Friday's game, but it was Jones who was on the floor for the opening tip, and it's not clear what prompted the change. Jones made his return Wednesday from a 15-game absence and logged seven points, two rebounds and one block over 21 minutes in the Clippers' 124-91 loss to the Cavaliers.