Jones (knee) tallied three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 18 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Clippers' 112-99 win over the Pistons.

After starting in each of his first 13 appearances of the season before being shut down in mid-November due to an MCL sprain of his right knee, Jones was eased back into the rotation as a reserve in his return to action Sunday. The 28-year-old offered little production in his limited run, and though Jones' playing time should climb a bit in his future appearances, he could struggle to see a consistent 25-to-30-minute role when both Kawhi Leonard and John Collins (illness) are available.