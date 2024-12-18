Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Jones was initially expected to be out for around two weeks according to a report from Dec. 10, but the former UNLV standout seems to be recovering more quickly than expected. The questionable tag suggests a decision on Jones' status will be made closer to Thursday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If he can't go, Nicolas Batum would likely remain in the starting lineup.