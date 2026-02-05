Jones (knee) closed with seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Though Jones logged 20-plus minutes in his first game since Jan. 3 after missing just over a month due to a Grade 2 right knee sprain, his statistical output was muted during his time on the court. Inconsistent production has been a trend for Jones throughout his career, so even if his playing time increases as he gets ramped up, fantasy managers should prepare for plenty of ebbs and flows with his numbers. For the season, the 28-year-old forward is averaging 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 24.1 minutes per game over his 18 appearances.