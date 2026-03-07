Clippers' Derrick Jones: Logs 12 points in Friday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-112 loss to the Spurs.
Jones didn't have an efficient night from the field during Friday's loss, but he managed to reach double-digit points for the fourth time in his last five games while swatting two shots for the ninth time this season. Since the All-Star break, Jones has averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks over 31.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Posts 22 points in narrow win•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Serviceable again in win•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Full stat line Sunday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Starts Friday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Little production in return•