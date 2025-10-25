Jones logged 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 129-102 win over Phoenix.

Jones continues to make the case for a starting role despite the arrival of John Collins. He actually served one fewer minute than Collins in the blowout, but that could have been more about the margin of victory than anything else. Still, it could be an interesting battle to monitor, as the Clippers made a substantial monetary investment in Collins and they want to see the payoff.