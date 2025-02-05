Jones totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 loss to the Lakers.
Jones has held onto a starting role despite a slightly unreliable scoring floor this season. Jones is most effective when he can siphon some rebounds from Ivica Zubac, but he was unable to gain much traction in that category during the blowout loss.
