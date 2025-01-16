Jones is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Ty Lue will tweak the starting unit for Wednesday's contest, and Jones will be the biggest beneficiary. He'll return to the first unit after not starting in three of the Clippers' last four contests. Jones is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as a starter in 2024-25.