Jones won't return to Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right hamstring soreness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. He totaled two points (1-1 FG) and one block over 12 minutes before exiting.

Jones didn't have much of an impact before his departure, and it'll be up to Nicolas Batum, Jordan Miller and Kai Jones to eat up minutes in the frontcourt with Amir Coffey (shoulder) also sidelined. Jones will be considered day-to-day until further notice.