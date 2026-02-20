Jones posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Denver.

Although Bennedict Mathurin's 38-point result was the biggest headline for the Clippers, Jones proved to be a valuable piece of the puzzle as the team moves forward without James Harden's services. Kriss Dunn lacks the necessary production to fill the scoring gap at point guard, so the Clippers will lean more on Jones and Mathurin while Kawhi Leonard takes the reins on offense. Jones is currently averaging a career-high 10.5 points per game this season, and that number could continue to rise due to the Clippers' needs on offense.