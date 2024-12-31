Jones amassed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over New Orleans.

This was a solid all-around performance for Jones as he reached double figures for the third straight game. During that stretch, he's posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. Keep in mind that his usage could take a hit when the Clippers presumably get Kawhi Leonard (knee) back in the near future.