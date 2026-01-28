The Clippers assigned Jones (knee) to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Tuesday.

Head coach Tyronn Lue indicated over the weekend that Jones had resumed practicing in a limited fashion, so the forward's assignment to the G League likely indicates that he was able to get in some more on-court work Tuesday. The Clippers are currently in the midst of a three-game road trip, and while Jones appears unlikely to be available for the next two contests in Denver and Phoenix, he could get the green light to play shortly after the team returns home during the upcoming week.