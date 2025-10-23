Clippers' Derrick Jones: Produces in small sample
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 loss to Utah.
Jones played the fewest minutes of all Clippers starters, but was efficient in his time on the court. He's a three-and-D presence in addition to being a constant lob threat. John Collins played 28 minutes off the bench in his Clippers debut, and poses a threat to Jones' spot in the rotation.
