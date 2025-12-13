Jones (knee) was spotted working on the side during Saturday's practice, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jones suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee in mid-November against the Celtics. His return to the court Saturday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is an encouraging sign, and he's expected to have his right knee re-evaluated by medical staff in late December, at which point a more clear timeline for his return should be established. In the 13 regular-season games prior to his injury, Jones was averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals over 24.9 minutes per game.